Suspect Wanted for Armed Robbery at Gas Station in Mobile

The Mobile Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating and identifying the suspect in an armed robbery in November 2016.

The robbery happened at the Citgo gas station on Government Street near The Loop in midtown Mobile on Nov. 25, 2016, shortly after midnight.

The suspect walked into the gas station, armed with a handgun, and demanded money and Newport cigarettes from the cashier.

After he took the items, he fled the store and was seen running south down Rickarby Street.

If you have information about the suspect or the robbery, please Mobile Police at 251-208-1700.