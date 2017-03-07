Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson Was A Paying Member Of The Controversial Comic Cowboys

New information revealed at Mobile’s City Council meeting on Tuesday involving the Comic Cowboys’ sign controversy during this year’s Fat Tuesday parade. Mobile’s Mayor Sandy Stimpson says he had been a paying member of the Mardi Gras society for the last four years, including this year. Many people criticized the signs involved in this year’s parade for being racist.

Stimpson tells News 5 that after seeing the Cowboys’ floats parade during Fat Tuesday celebrations he decided to resign his membership. Although, he admitted to seeing the floats prior to the parade, at a Comic Cowboys’ party on Saturday night, but he wasn’t sure which floats would parade.

Several people addressed the council today asking if there was anything that could be done about what some deemed as racist floats.

The Comic Cowboys have been part of the Mardi Gras scene since 1884. Members have simple floats or wagons with large signs ridiculing political or social headlines. The group’s motto is “without malice” but some say signs in the 2017 parade went too far with signs targeting African-Americans.

