Martin Stepping Down, Crenshaw Taking Over as Chief Deputy Attorney General

According to a release from the Alabama Attorney General’s Office, Alice Martin is stepping down as Chief Deputy Attorney General and former Assistant Attorney General Clay Crenshaw will be taking her place.

“I am pleased to welcome Clay Crenshaw, a near 30-year veteran of the Attorney General’s Office, to the position of Chief Deputy Attorney General,” said Attorney General Steven T. Marshall in a press release.

Alice Martin served as interim attorney general after Luther Strange left the office when he was appointed to the U.S. Senate by Governor Robert Bentley.

According to Marshall, Martin was essential in his transition to the office last month.

The Attorney General’s office has been in the headlines recently after Marshall confirmed his office was investigating Gov. Bentley for his alleged misuse of funds to cover-up an affair with former aide Rebekah Mason.

After a pause of several months because of a request from Luther Strange, the House Judiciary Committee is meeting again today to discuss the possible impeachment of Gov. Bentley.

Marshall has recused himself from any investigation of the Governor, which means Crenshaw could a large role in the investigation.

“Clay possesses a wealth of legal experience defending the State in complex litigation, most recently leading the Attorney General’s Office Appeals Division which oversees Alabama’s death penalty cases and criminal appeals,” said Marshall in a press release. He added, “he understands the important role that law enforcement and the court system play in protecting the people of Alabama, and I know he will ensure that this office continues to uphold the rule of law.”

According to the release, Martin leaves the Attorney General’s Office to rejoin the Alabama Department of Examiners of Public Accounts.