19-year-old Robert Earl English of Pensacaola, Fl has been arrested and booked in the The Escambia CountyJail system after reports of sexual abuse of a minor.

English was taken into custody on March 2, 2017 by the Escambia Sheriffs Office on charges of sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12-years old.

English is being held without bond at this time.

He will go before a circuit judge on March 23, 2017.