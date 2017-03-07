Family Raises Money for Children of Milton Homicide Victim

A woman in Milton, brutally murdered. A family member of Jamie Pogreba-Brown shared details about her life, and her family exclusively with News 5. Police say Pogreba-Brown was killed inside her home by her husband, Todd Michael Brown, who used a hatchet to commit the horrible crime.

“She could just make your day, just like that,” says Jamie’s cousin, Gary Gumbert. “Just by being around her, it could really lighten your day.”

Jamie Pogreba-Brown, 28, was a mother, an artist, and a bright personality. On the morning of February 22, police responded to the home she shared with her husband, Todd Michael Brown. Police say Brown killed Jamie with a hatchet. Neighbors said they heard the couple arguing earlier in the evening.

It’s unclear if Jamie’s two children were in the home at the time of the incident but they were one of the first thoughts of her family, including her cousin.

“Me and some of the other cousins were talking and we were like, what’s going to happen with her children, you know, the kids?” said Gumbert. “Because when it’s all said and done, they’re left without their mom.”

Gumbert knew he wouldn’t be able to make it to the funeral because he’s in the military. He wanted to do his part to honor his cousin, so he started a GoFundMe account for Jamie’s two young children.

“That savings account is going to be solely for things like if they need braces, if they need dental work, school clothes, school supplies, Christmas presents… just normal stuff that a parent would buy for them,” Gumbert said.

He said he’s talked to Jamie’s sister and mother about also starting a group to raise awareness for something that can quickly spiral out of control.

“Just trying to bring awareness to domestic violence and not only how fast it can escalate but you know, the dramatic effects that it has on not only the immediate family members of them but the people that were close to the victims of it too,” Gumbert concluded.

To contribute to the GoFundMe, you can click here. They’re currently just over $2,000 shy of their goal.