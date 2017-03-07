Dozens Busted in Spring Break House Party

The spring break partying has officially begun on the Gulf Coast. Deputies say in at least one case it has already gotten out of control. The Baldwin County Sheriff’s office made several arrests after finding as many as 50 kids partying and drinking in a rented beach house.

Police say it started with a girl standing in the road yelling and cursing at cars in Gulf Shores. When a deputy stopped, he says she ran into the house. That’s where the deputy found the dozens of underage drinkers. The sheriff’s office arrested 20-year-old Anniston Hope Howell from Athens, Georgia because she was the person who rented the house at 1292 West Lagoon Avenue.