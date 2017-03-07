Deputies cleared of Seperate 2016 Shootings by Grand Jury

By Published:

Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell has told News 5 the identity of two deputies who were involved in two separate shootings last year.

Deputy Johnathan Blakeney and Sergeant Mike Nutefell were cleared by a grand jury of no criminal conduct on the shooting case of a D’Ilberville man.

Blakeney and Nutefell were put on administrative leave after shooting 23 year old Christian Bowman at a St. Martin Hotel.

In the second case a Harrison County grand jury found no criminal wrongdoing on Deputy Nathan Fisher and Sergeant Mike Nutefell for a shooting an Alabama woman in October of 2016 during a high speed chase on I-10.

All officers are back on patrol duties.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s