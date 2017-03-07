CRIME UPDATE: Two Teenagers Arrested in Theodore Stabbing Death

By Published: Updated:
Gaige Taylor

WKRG News 5 has learned that two teenagers have been arrested for the death of 18 year-old Gaige Taylor who was stabbed during a fight in a dirt pit. The two suspects are 17-year-old Billy Southammavong and 16-year-old Devon Watson. They are both charged as adults with murder.

The deadly fight happened on February 24 near Interstate 10 and Theodore-Dawes Road. According to the Mobile Police Department, several high school students were involved in the fight. Gaige Taylor was stabbed and rushed to a hospital where he later died. Three other teenagers were also taken to the hospital but their injuries were not life-threatening.

Devon Watson
Billy Southammavong

