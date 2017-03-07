Brooks: AG’s investigation involving Bentley not complete

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – The attorney general’s office says an investigation regarding Gov. Robert Bentley is not finished.

The disclosure was made public Tuesday in a Feb. 24 letter from Ellen Brooks, who is overseeing the probe, to the House Judiciary Committee which could resume an impeachment investigation.

Brooks wrote that the investigation “has not been completed.”

The committee met Tuesday to discuss whether any impeachment of the governor could cause a legal issue of double jeopardy and block any potential subsequent criminal proceeding.

Brooks raised the question in the letter, which cited a 1933 attempted impeachment that was blocked after an official was acquitted of criminal charges.

The technical discussion is the chief issue before the committee as members weigh whether they can proceed with their probe.

The committee is meeting through Tuesday morning.