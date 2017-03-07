Brooks: AG’s investigation involving Bentley not complete

By Published:
On the left, Governor Bentley swears in current Attorney General Stephen Marshall. On the right, the governor stands with former aide Rebekah Mason who he is accused of having an affair.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – The attorney general’s office says an investigation regarding Gov. Robert Bentley is not finished.

The disclosure was made public Tuesday in a Feb. 24 letter from Ellen Brooks, who is overseeing the probe, to the House Judiciary Committee which could resume an impeachment investigation.

Brooks wrote that the investigation “has not been completed.”

The committee met Tuesday to discuss whether any impeachment of the governor could cause a legal issue of double jeopardy and block any potential subsequent criminal proceeding.

Brooks raised the question in the letter, which cited a 1933 attempted impeachment that was blocked after an official was acquitted of criminal charges.

The technical discussion is the chief issue before the committee as members weigh whether they can proceed with their probe.

The committee is meeting through Tuesday morning.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s