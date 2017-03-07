Breaking: Good Samaritan Attempts to Save Crash Victim

UPDATE 9:56 AM

A good Samaritan initially tried to rescue the driver of the Toyota by smashing out a window. The Samaritan had a cut on his or her hand. When Theodore Fire crews arrived on the scene they took over and rescued the drivers.

ORIGINAL STORY

Emergency crews are on the scene of a terrible crash involving a pickup and a car. This is happening at Dawes Road and Wear Road in Mobile County. WKRG is working on getting more information, but images from the scene appear to show the aftermath of a head-on crash between a red Chevy pickup and a smaller car. The front ends of both vehicles are badly damaged. The smaller car, a Toyota Rav 4, is overturned in a shallow drainage ditch. One person had to be rescued from the Toyota and was airlifted to a hospital.