Thad Akin’s Jersey Retired At A Special Ceremony

SPANISH FORT, AL- Number 6 will never be worn again on the diamond at Spanish Fort High School.

Outfield coach Thad Akin’s jersey was retired before Monday night’s game.

Akins, who was also the girls basketball coach, was killed in traffic crash near Montgomery January 19th. Akins was on his way to a baseball coaches clinic when he died.

Akin’s family was given a framed jersey and Akin’s son threw the first pitch.

Akins will be remembered off the baseball field and away from the basketball court. Akins was a popular teacher and a mentor to so many kids.

Akins number was also posted on the outfield wall. It will be a permanent reminder of how much Akins meant to this school and to the community.