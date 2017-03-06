Tensions Rise Among Critics, Supporters At Byrne Town Hall

By Published: Updated:
Around 250 constituents filled Rep. Byrne's town hall to maximum capacity. Earlier in the day, many had waited in a long line outside the meeting to ensure their chance to voice their ideas and concerns directly with the congressman.

A crowd formed outside Rep. Bradley Byrne’s town hall meeting Monday evening, waiting for the possibility to speak to the congressman. While doors had opened at 5:00 p.m., officials had to stop accepting people in within minutes as the meeting quickly reached its maximum capacity.

Constituents had formed long lines earlier in the afternoon, some prepared with signs with clear messages to send to Byrne. The meeting — held at the Health, Fitness and Enrichment Center on Dauphin Street — is their chance to share their ideas and concerns directly with Byrne.

Inside, around 250 critics and supporters packed the room with tension. Questions — and general frustrations — began firing off at 5:30 p.m. on topics ranging from healthcare to national politics, meaning it could be a long night for anyone dedicated to waiting outside until the meeting’s conclusion.

News 5’s Allen Carter is at the town hall meeting. Join News 5 @ 10 p.m. to hear from Rep. Byrne live.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s