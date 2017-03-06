Search Underway for 2 Escaped Inmates in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County authorities say three inmates escaped from the Raymond Detention Center Saturday night.

19-year-old Jamond Leonard was captured Sunday evening around 5:30 pm. Major Pete Luke with the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office said, “Sheriff’s Investigators along with the U.S. Marshals Service and Miss. Department of Corrections continue to follow leads into the whereabouts of Butler and Jones.”

The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office says staff reported all three men present at 9 p.m. Saturday.

The search continues for Jermaine Butler, 23, and Demarcus Jones, 27.

According to the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office, Butler was being detained for multiple armed robbery charges, and Jones was being detained for a business burglary charge.

Jamond Leonard was being detained for the Mississippi Department of Corrections. MDOC says he was sentenced on November 22, 2016 to 10 years in prison for armed carjacking and armed robbery.

Hinds County Investigators are interviewing inmates and staff to determine how the trio escaped. “I am confident we will find them,” said Sheriff Victor Mason.

If you have information on their whereabouts, call the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office.