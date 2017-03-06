News 5 Update: Gulf Shores Middle School Student Released From Hospital

Good news to share involving the Mardi Gras parade tragedy in Gulf Shores. A middle school student receiving treatment in Mobile has been released from the hospital. Bryce Warner plays the saxophone in the Gulf Shores Marching Band. He was airlifted on Fat Tuesday to the USA Medical Center. Last week, doctors transferred Warner to Children’s and Women’s Hospital. He will now finish his recovery at home in Gulf Shores. One remaining band member is still recovering at Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola.

Twelve students with the Gulf Shores Marching Band were injured when a truck accelerated and ran over them. The truck was in the parade lineup behind the band during the City of Gulf Shores parade on Fat Tuesday. The driver of the truck, 73-year-old Larry Rathbun of Fairhope, was representing MOAA, the Military Officers Association of America. Police say Rathbun cooperated at the scene of the crash and then also later at the police department. There’s no indication of drugs or alcohol. Authorities say the crash appears to be accidental, and no charges have been filed at this time, but it will likely go before a Baldwin County Grand Jury.