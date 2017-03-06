More Legal Troubles For Governor Bentley

Monday morning a new lawsuit was filed in Montgomery Circuit Court against Governor Robert Bentley. This suit concerns the Governor’s appointment of Luther Strange to fill the U.S. Senate vacancy created when Senator Jeff Sessions was confirmed as the U.S. Attorney General.

The suit filed by State Auditor Jim Ziegler and Tommy Chapman, Chairman of the Democratic Executive Committee of Conecuh County, claims that the special election-which must be called to fill the vacancy- MUST be called “forthwith” and not in 2018 at the time of the next General Election.

As part of their argument, the two cite a letter issued by the Legislative Reference Service on February 17, 2017, which states in part:

It appears that Section 36-9-8, Code of Alabama 1975, requires Governor Bentley to hold a special election to fill the vacancy of Senator Jeff Sessions without delay at some point prior to the 2018 General Election.

The Legislative Reference Service was created in 1945 by the Alabama Legislature to provide legal service to the Legislature, The Governor, and other State agencies.

The suits asks that the Courts order Governor Bentley to “schedule a special election to take place as expeditiously as possible.”

Yasamie August, Press Secretary for Governor Bentley, said a statement from the Governor would be released this afternoon.

View the lawsuit here: https://www.scribd.com/document/341105358/Bentley-Suit-Special-Election

View the Letter here: https://www.scribd.com/document/341105357/LRS-Letter