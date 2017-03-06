Memorial Service Planned for Meredith Baxley Monday Night

A memorial service will be held in Mobile on Monday for Meredith Baxley, who died on February 3rd when she was hit by a vehicle.

The memorial service will be held at Mars Hill Church on Downtowner Boulevard. The service will begin at 6 p.m.

The church will be taking donations that will go to Baxley’s daughter. Family and friends have set up a college fund for the daughter and the money will be sent there.

If you would like to donate, you can send money to the Meredith Baxley Memorial Fund at any branch of Wells Fargo Bank.