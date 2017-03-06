Lifeguards Return to Pensacola Beach

As temperatures rise and beach season gets closer and closer, there’s a group of people working really hard to make sure they’re ready! Do you think you have what it takes to be one of the people trusted with keeping the gulf safe?

Spring break season is beginning, then we’ll move into the busy summer season on the beach, so you may see some new faces and some familiar ones out there in red swimsuits.

Pensacola Beach lifeguards have returned to full stand this past week on Casino Beach, daily from 9-5. New guards, 17 of them to be exact, are working towards certification. Those 17 new guards are training weekends and have completed half of their 80-hour training course. To be hired, guards have to swim 600 yards in ten minutes and complete a 1.5 miles run in 12 minutes or less.

Guards will soon return to all your favorite beach towers.

If you’re interested in becoming a Pensacola Beach lifeguard, there’s another tryout coming up soon!

For details, click here to learn more.