Good News, Support Continues In Gulf Shores Mardi Gras Tragedy

Prayers and well-wishes continue for the band and the band family. On Monday, the Arby’s in Gulf Shores donated 20 percent of their sales to the United Way fund set up in support of the band and the students that were injured.

“My kids were in the band,” says district manager Eric Parmer. “They went to school here so I wanted to make sure we give back to them.”

The Gulf Shores Police Department along with school teachers were some of the first in line on a very busy Monday for the newly renovated eatery. Wayne and Alice Villadsen were also there and were along the parade route when an SUV plowed into the band. “Everybody had the band kids on their mind. The response has been wonderful. The United Way coming through, this Go Fund Me website. It makes me proud,” he says.

As students are released from the hospital and continue to heal, they are surrounded by a community that continues to hold and support them, anyway they can.

The investigation also continues. On Monday, Gulf Shores Police removed the “event data recorder” from the Ford Expedition. Investigators hope it will contain key information that will help lead to the cause of the crash.