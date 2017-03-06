Car Fire Spreads As Grass Fire Near I-10 Mobile County

BREAKING NEWS:

A car caught fire along Interstate-10 in Mobile County Monday morning around 10:15. The fire sparked a grass fire near the Tillmans Corner area. Strong winds are working against firefighters who are trying to extinguish the flames. The flames destroyed the car which is now parked on the shoulder. It’s now just charred metal. News 5 viewer Darrell McIntyre drove by just as flames engulfed the entire car.

 WKRG News 5 has a crew on the scene and we will provide more information as soon as possible. We will also by live on the scene at News 5 at Noon. 

 

 

