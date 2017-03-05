UPDATE: GS student released from Hospital Following Fat Tuesday Incident

We have an update from the Baldwin County Superintendent on one student being released from the hospital after a truck crashes into several Gulf Shores band members during a Mardi Gras Parade.

As the week begins, I wanted to pass along good news that another one of our Gulf Shores students has been released from the hospital which means we have one student at the University of South Alabama Women’s and Children’s Medical Center and one student at Sacred Heart. Although they have endured much and have a long way to go in their recoveries, with healing and rehabilitation ahead, they’ve made remarkable progress. We’re very grateful for their improvement. Please keep all 12 injured students and their families in your thoughts and prayers. I just can’t say enough about the outpouring of love and concern that everyone has shown. On behalf of these families and our Baldwin County Public Schools family, thank you very much. I hope your week is safe and blessed.

Eddie Tyler,

Superintendent