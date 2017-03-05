Police: Man Assaults Officer, Jumps Off Interstate

Police have arrested a man after a violent encounter on I-10 in Pensacola

A press release from Pensacola Police reads:

A violent struggle between a Pensacola Police officer and a suspect Saturday night on Interstate 110 ended when the suspect jumped over the side of the overpass, but was captured a short time later and taken to jail.

Brandon Lintner, 25, of Little Egg Harbor, NJ, was charged with battery on a law enforcement officer, assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting with violence, resisting an officer, and pedestrian violations.

The incident occurred around 8:15 p.m. Saturday when Officer Hunter Dillashaw, 22, was dispatched to the Interstate 110 overpass at the Maxwell Street ramp on a report of a man dressed in dark clothes walking northbound. When Dillashaw found the suspect, he activated his emergency lights, parked on the side of the overpass and got out of his vehicle.

Lintner refused to talk with Dillashaw, began walking backward away from the officer and looking over the side of the overpass. Suddenly, the suspect grabbed Dillashaw by his uniform and pushed him into the left-hand lane of on-coming traffic. Dillashaw regained his balance and returned to the side of the road where the suspect began climbing over the side of the overpass in an attempt to jump. Dillashaw grabbed the suspect around the waist and pulled him back, but Lintner landed on top of the officer and again began pushing him on the ground toward on-coming traffic

Officer Patrick Kelly arrived at the scene as back up and when the suspect saw him, he jumped over the side of the overpass and landed on the ground about 35 to 40 feet below. Lintner then got up and began walking southbound on Hayne Street. He was taken into custody by other officers at Hayne Street and Lakeview Avenue.

Dillashaw received some lacerations and bruises in the incident, and Lintner was taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries before being taken to the Escambia County Jail.