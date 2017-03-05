Forest Fire Has Part of I-10 Shutdown on AL/MS State Line

Interstate 10 at the Alabama Mississippi Sate line is shut down due to a large fire in the woods that’s sending smoke across the highway.

It’s not clear what started the fire, but a Facebook LIVE post from WKRG photojournalist Amber Gerard shows the large cloud of smoke looming over the highway. Firefighters have been working to put the flames out for hours. Mississippi Forestry is on the scene trying to get it put out.

Traffic is backed up for miles on I-10. Part of Highway 90 is also affected.

Drivers on I-10 are not moving at all. In fact, some drivers are turning around to get off the highway.

Alternate routes for Mississippi: Highway 614. For Alabama the alternate route is Airport Boulevard.

You can get LIVE updates and alternate routes here.

