Family Calling For Justice Following Shooting Death of Prichard Man

Related Coverage Prichard Police Investigating Shooting Death

Prichard, AL (WKRG)

Family and friends of a 34-year-old man who was killed in Prichard Friday night are asking for justice. Heavy hearts and a lot of questions. Those are some of the ways you could describe the family of Cedric Smith. He’s the 34-year-old man shot to death in Prichard Friday night. His body was discovered at his home near Petain Street. Neighbors say they heard a hail of gunshots.

Family members describe Smith as a good young man. They say he went into the army after high school and didn’t deserve what happened to him. They’re praying for justice.

“That we want justice to find out what happened to him, why this happened to him and we just want them to step forward and tell us why. He was a sweet loving child he didn’t bother anyone he was real good to his mom,” said Cedric’s aunt, Sandie Ely. Prichard Police officials are also asking for help in this case.