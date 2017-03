Mobile, AL (WKRG)

Lent always follows Fat Tuesday. Some Christians choose to give up something for 40 days in observance of Lent. There are many ways to look at this time of year.

Pastor Marvin Lue from Stewart Memorial CME Church joins us to talk about Lent. This is the time period when Jesus was tempted by Satan in the wilderness according to the Bible. Pastor Lue says temptation is something everyone faces and he discusses the challenges of overcoming the temptations we have in our own lives.