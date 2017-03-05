Facebook Video Appears to Show Brawl at Bel Air Mall

A warning before you play the video for this story, it contains vulgar language. The video posted to Facebook Saturday night shows a large crowd at what appears to be Bel Air Mall in Mobile. Comments to the post also say it happened at the mall. The video shows what looks like the the newly renovated entrance. The video begins with a fight between several young women. They are punching and pulling hair as many others watch.

The video, which has been shared more than 1,000 times, is just under 2 minutes and is laced with curse words as well as the fighting. A young man then gets involved in the fight. He’s seen punching several young women before they all turn on him at once and force him behind a pillar. “They got me cornered,” he yells as multiple young women assail him. Then the camera moves to show two more young women on the ground fighting, one of them losing part of her clothing in the process. We’ve removed that part of the video because it contains nudity that may involve a minor.

WKRG has reached out to MPD for a comment and to learn if they are investigating. We’ve also left a message with the company that owns the mall, Rouse Properties. WKRG has also messaged the person who shot the video. We are awaiting responses from all.