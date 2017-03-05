African American Female Major At MPD Makes History

Several were promoted Friday as part of the Mobile Police Department’s promotion ceremony. And for many, it was another step on the ladder, but one promotion held quite a bit of significance.

“I look forward to serving in my capacity as commander over special operations, so thank you,” says Bareneise Dixon.

Bareneise Dixon was promoted from captain to major. But that’s not all. She’s the first-ever African American woman to hold the position at the Mobile Police Department.

“I also have to acknowledge the efforts of those that paved the way in order for me to obtain this rank. You don’t get where you are by yourself. I’ve been honored to work with a lot of people in the Mobile Police Department, some that are still here, some that are not here,” says Dixon.

Dixon has been a police officer for 28 years and has been patient waiting for this day. She knows you sometimes have to start at the very beginning and work your way up. But that’s nothing when you really care about the work you do.

“I started, believe it or not, as a police operator in Saraland. And it is something that I’ve always wanted to do, public service is a passion of mine.”

We congratulate Major Dixon and wish her luck!