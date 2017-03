UPDATE 1:19PM:

There is a 5-mile backup due to the tractor trailer losing its rig on the I-10 WB at Wallace Tunnel.

Traffic is being diverted to Exit 27 which is the Bankhead Tunnel and Cochrane Causeway.

ORIGIANL STORY:

For those traveling West Bound be carefeul traffic may be at a standstill.

A tractor trailer has lost its load just before the Wallace Tunnel at I-10 West Bound.

The Road is currently closed.

We will continue to update you as information becomes available.