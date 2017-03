A single-vehicle crash Friday evening has claimed the life 25-year-old Vasques Brotec Brown.

The accident occured at 5:50 pm on U.S. 43 at the 31 mile marker , one mile north of Mount Vernon.

The 2002 Honda CBR900 Motorcycle Brown was driving ran off the road striking an embankment.

Brown was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation but preliminary investigations indicate speed was a factor in the crash.