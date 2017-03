Police in Prichard say a man is dead after being shot multiple times. It happened at 8 o’clock Friday night near Gehrig and Petain streets.

A 34-year-old man was killed. Police say the investigation is in its early stages. They are asking anyone with information to call 251-452-2211.

News 5’s Chad Petri is looking into this developing story and will have more tonight on New 5.