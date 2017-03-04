Possible update on missing Washington County woman

By Published:

Jackson, AL – News 5 is learning that Clarke County District Attorney Spence Walker and Clarke County Sheriff Ray Norris are on the scene of Gainestown landing.

There is an ongoing investigation for missing person Anita Boman in Washington County.

The Monroe County Rescue Squad which is also a dive team have sent divers into about 14 ftdeep water to retrieve a vehicle believed to be similar to Boman’s vehicle.

Divers are working to get an accurate description of the license plate before saying if this vehicle is in connection with the missing person case out of Washington County.

We have crews headed to the scene now and will update you as more information becomes available.

Tune into News 5 at 6 o’clock for the latest.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s