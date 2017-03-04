Possible update on missing Washington County woman

Related Coverage Washington County Woman Missing

Jackson, AL – News 5 is learning that Clarke County District Attorney Spence Walker and Clarke County Sheriff Ray Norris are on the scene of Gainestown landing.

There is an ongoing investigation for missing person Anita Boman in Washington County.

The Monroe County Rescue Squad which is also a dive team have sent divers into about 14 ftdeep water to retrieve a vehicle believed to be similar to Boman’s vehicle.

Divers are working to get an accurate description of the license plate before saying if this vehicle is in connection with the missing person case out of Washington County.

We have crews headed to the scene now and will update you as more information becomes available.

