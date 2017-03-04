Elementary School Secretary Charged with Embezzlement

Jackson County, AL- 37-year-old Melanie Pankonin has been charged with embezzlement.

Pankonin is an employee of the Jackson County School District and a secretary at St. Martin Upper Elementary School.

Pankonin was the vice-president of the Grid Iron Club, a non-profit organiztaion who was raising money for the St. Martin High School football team.

Sheriff Mike Ezell tells News 5 during the last year Pankonin allegedly took between 10-thousand and 15-thousand dollars and other merchandise from the club.

Pankonin is in the adult detention center without bond pending a court hearing.

The matter is still under investigation.

.