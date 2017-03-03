WCSO Seeking Information on Missing Teen

DeFuniak Springs, FL — Walton County Sheriff’s Office need the public’s help finding a runaway teenager.

Deputies say 16-year-old Brett Robertson went missing on March 1 from his mother’s home on Wren Drive in Defuniak Springs. She said her son had been gone since Feb. 28 around 4:30 p.m.

Robertson’s friend told investigators he picked him up around 2 a.m. from the home then dropped him off around 9 a.m. “somewhere in Argyle.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Walton Sheriff’s Office at (850)-892-8111 or, anonymously, Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at (850) 863-TIPS.

Submit a web tip at http://www.emeraldcoastcrimestoppers.com or send a mobile tip using the P3 Tips Mobile Application.