UPDATE: Gulf Shores Mardi Gras Recovery and Investigation

Our first images of one of the middle school students injured Tuesday shows a smiling Bryce Warner with his saxophone. This image on a Go Fund Me account where more than 24 hundred donations have been made to help in his recovery.

He along with two other middle school students remain hospitalized and continue to improve. “They are all on a good road to recovery,” says band director William Mixon, “but we are very concerned and are here for all of the students.”

A total of 12 band members were hospitalized at the start of the Mardi Gras parade in Gulf Shores but more students suffered scrapes, cuts and even broken teeth.

While the students continue to recover police remain focused on the investigation. Part of that focus is centered around the black box in that 2008 Ford Expedition.

“We’ve got the entire vehicle as it was Tuesday.” Sgt. Jason Woodruff says the data recorder could hold important information. “What I’m told by the experts on this particular model, five seconds pre-crash, percentages of acceleration, brakes, speed and things like that.”

It will be removed and sent to the manufacturer next week. Woodruff says at this point police are about halfway through the investigation. “We follow the evidence. We don’t try to make it fit. We just follow it and see where it leads us.”

A Baldwin County Grand Jury will have the final say if charges will be filed against the driver.