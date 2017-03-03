Supreme Court: Suit against Austal can continue

By Published:
AUSTAL MOBILE RIVER

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – The Alabama Supreme Court says workers who claim they were injured by a tool at Austal USA in Mobile can go ahead with their lawsuit against the shipbuilder.

The justices on Friday refused to make a lower court dismiss a lawsuit filed by eight employees. They claim they were injured while working with a tool called a Miller saw.

The suit claims the company forced employees to use an unsafe tool despite knowing they would be hurt. The workers contend Austal didn’t want to go to the expense of finding a safer tool.

The court says such a claim is hard to believe. But it also says it can’t rule out the possibility that the allegation is true.

An Austal spokesman didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

