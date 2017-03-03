Mysterious Car with $6,265 Parking Bill Unclaimed at Mobile Airport

Every Friday afternoon when Mark DeVoe lands at the Mobile Regional Airport and walks across the parking lot to his car, the white Mercedes always catches his eye because it’s always there.

“I’m just curious what its story was,” DeVoe said. “Was this a drug dealer who left town in a hurry? Was it someone who had a medical emergency and didn’t make it back? It’s just a mystery.”

The mysterious Mercedes has cobwebs on its flattened tires and a hornet’s nest growing on the license plate. An employee at the ticket counter said the driver checked in on September 19, 2014 and never came back. The bill is now at more than $6,000.

News 5 wanted to know what happens to cars that are never claimed.

Marketing Director Brian Belcher said situations like this happen all over the country.

“People will fly out and for whatever reason, they don’t come back,” Belcher said.

Belcher said Mobile Regional Airport waits one year before trying to contact the owner to determine if they plan on coming back for the vehicle or if it’s just been abandoned.

“After that — if they’re never coming back to get it — we can go through a legal process to take ownership of it and sell it,” Belcher said.

Belcher said the Mercedes was on the list of cars to be towed several months ago, but somehow slipped through the cracks.

The airport plans to remove the car within the next week or so because their parking lot isn’t getting any less crowded. Belcher said this is their 9th consecutive month of passenger growth — the biggest increase since the 1990s.

In a press release, former Mobile Airport Authority Executive Director Roger Wehner stated the airport has taken many measures to grow passenger traffic.

In 2015, airport officials crafted a plan to build relationships with current airline partners to increase capacity and add new destinations. Wehner also wrote that the airport planned to pursue new partnerships and routes to bring more options “to this under served region of the Gulf Coast.”

Belcher said the airport’s round-trip fares are roughly $90 dollars cheaper per ticket than past years’ rates. With more customers filling the parking lot, they’ll be cracking down on unclaimed cars.

DISCLAIMER: Mark DeVoe’s last name is not a coincidence. He’s my dad.