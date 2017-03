SUMMERDALE, AL (WKRG) — Fire crews have put out a brush fire in Summerdale that spread quickly due to high winds in the area.

The cause of the brush fire is unknown. News 5’s Debbie Williams has spoken to several fire officials on scene. They say the fire had threatened several buildings off Couch Plant Road.

No injuries were reported. There is ash and smoke in the area. Fire crews will be on scene for a little while longer.