Dog Attack Victim Shoots, Kills Dog Attacking Her Puppy

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL (WKRG/CW55) — A Molino woman was forced to shoot and kill a dog that was attacking her puppy.

Early Friday morning, the unidentified woman heard her puppy crying in the backyard and went to check on it. She discovered a second dog — which did not belong to her — attacking her puppy and attempted to intervene.

According to Amanda Taft with Escambia County, the dog then became aggressive towards her. The woman responded by shooting and killing the animal.

The woman’s puppy suffered injuries but is being treated by a local vet and is expected to be okay.

The owner of the dead dog has been located and is being questioned by Animal Control officers.

WKRG has a crew on the way and will provide more details when they become available.