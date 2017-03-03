BREAKING: Two More Arrests in Deadly Foley Burglary

FOLEY, AL (WKRG) — Foley Police have arrested two more suspects in the burglary that resulted in the shooting death of Sedrick Jemison, who allegedly broke into the property.

Adam Klifton Bond, 32, and Katlyn Renee White, 20, have been arrested as accomplices in the planning and execution of the crime on Tuesday. Katlyn White was identified as a getaway driver to and from the scene, while Adam Bond acted in a “planning and overwatch capacity” while the crime was being committed.

Bond and White are charged with first-degree burglary and first-degree robbery.

Foley Police say Jemison, the 20-year-old intruder, broke three doors with a pick-axe before entering the business, Elite Marine, in Foley. The business owner, who also lives on the property, was awoken by a “loud crash” and retaliated with a gun. The intruder was shot dead. No arrests have been made.

Additional charges could later be brought for Felony Murder due to the death of Sedrick Jemison Jr, while participating in a felony offense. This case is still being investigated and other leads and charges may be pending on other conspirators.

Adam Bond has a history of being called a “hero” for another story that aired on News 5. Watch News 5 tonight for more.