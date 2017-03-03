Boat Floats away, Truck Sinks

Brad Gunther
img_6699

Some scary moments in Monroe County Friday afternoon for a local fisherman.  Officials on the scene tell News 5 the unidentified man was getting ready to launch his boat into the Alabama River and jumped out thinking he had put the truck in park.

When the truck and attached boat and trailer began rolling, he tried to jump back in but it was too late.  The man can be seen swimming back to shore.

img_6692

Monroe County Rescue Squad was called in and the pictures show divers getting ready to enter the water.

img_6696

Heavy machinery was brought in to haul the truck out of approximately 20 feet of water.

The boat floated away and was recovered.  No one was injured.

img_6698 img_6701 img_6693

