A Woman Shoots and Kills a Pit Bull After it Attacked Her Dog

We were there as the owner of the dead pit bull removed the dog from the property.

His dog shot and killed by a woman at a house in a small Molino, Florida neighborhood.

According to her husband the woman heard her small puppy whimpering, and saw him being attacked by a pit bull.

She later shot the dog after it charged her.

People who live in the area say they understand why the woman would protect herself and the dog.

“I can see the passion and they were just trying to save their dog, so I can empathize with that owner,” says small dog owner Rachel Drury.

“It’s like a human, if you treat a human they are going to react on it,” says Louis Purfoy.

The family was traumatized after the attack and wouldn’t talk on camera but told us off camera, she was just trying to save her puppy and that she was in danger.

It’s unclear how the two pit bulls got access to the small dog, but for now people say all dogs should be on a leash.

“Honestly, like if I saw a pit bull, when I was walking down the road, I would be weary and stuff because they do have that reputation,” says Drury.

A source told us the owner of the pit bull, has been involved in other attacks.