Woman Wanted for Arson at Mobile Hotel

According to a release from Mobile Fire Rescue, investigators are searching for a woman who set a fire at a hotel in Mobile in November 2016.

37-year-old Shakenna Trenice Johnson is wanted for starting a fire at the Baymont Inn on Tillman’s Corner Parkway on Nov. 22, 2016.

The fire caused damage to the occupied room. There is an active warrant for arson first-degree against Johnson.

According to authorities, she is a black female around 5 feet 4 inches tall and near 200 pounds. Johnson has brown eyes and black hair.

If you have any information on Johnson’s whereabouts, please call Mobile Fire Rescue at 251-208-1416 or 251-208-7311 if nights or weekends.