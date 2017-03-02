Washington County Woman Missing

36-year-old Anita Boman was last seen on the night of Sunday, February the 26th.

Boman went to Walmart in Jackson, Alabama with her cousin on Sunday night before dropping her cousin off at home. News 5 traveled to Jackson, Alabama to talk with Anita’s sister about her disappearance.

“The last person that she was with was my cousin and she said she told her that she was going to Wakeville, Alabama to her boyfriend’s house. He says she never showed up,” Kimberly Franks said.

Anita’s sister, Kimberly, says Anita’s sudden disappearance is unusual behavior especially since she has two young daughters.

“This is just not like her. She would call. I talk to her every day. So, for her not to call me on Monday or for me calling her phone and it go straight to voicemail, it’s just not like her,” Franks said.

Boman drives a 2006 black Chevrolet Cobalt with tinted windows. The family is asking for anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Anita Boman to contact the Jackson Police Department or a family member.