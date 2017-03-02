Personal Injury Attorney Accused of Stealing from Clients

A personal injury and medical malpractice attorney in Pensacola is accused of racketeering and grand theft. State Attorney Bill Eddins says James M. Corrigan used a complex scheme over several years to misappropriate hundreds of thousands of dollars of money that belonged to his clients. According to a press release from the State Attorney’s office, a warrant was issued in Escambia County after an audit of Corrigan’s trust account.

The press release goes on to say:

Mr. Corrigan who does business as James M. Corrigan, PA, represents clients in personal injury and medical malpractice cases. According to the warrant and supporting documents, Mr. Corrigan engaged in a multi-year, complex, continuous scheme in which he misapplied and misappropriated hundreds of thousands of dollars of his clients’ funds. The Office of State Attorney will continue the investigation and anyone with information may contact Investigator Taylor Wells at (850) 595-4200. If you need additional information, please contact Assistant State Attorney Russ Edgar also at (850) 595-4200.