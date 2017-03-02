Mobile Airport Authority’s Executive Director Resigns

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — The Executive Director of the Mobile Airport Authority has resigned.

Roger Wehner, who has served in his position since 2013, had his resignation accepted by the Board of Directors last week. The reason for the resignation is not clear.

Mark McVay, Director of Finance, will serve as Interim Executive Director, while the Board conducts a search for a permanent replacement.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Mobile Airport Authority, I thank Roger for his service to the organization,” said Elliot B. Maisel, Chairman of the Board.

“Roger’s leadership and knowledge of the business have proven exceptionally valuable to our organization. The Board is satisfied that all major projects and initiatives are well in hand and proceeding as planned. The Board wishes Roger continued success in his future endeavors.”

The Mobile Airport Authority oversees the three air transportation hubs in Mobile: Mobile Regional Airport, Mobile Aeroplex at Brookley, and Mobile Downtown Airport.