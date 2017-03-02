Fairhope Mayor Karin Wilson Hospitalized

karin-wilson

Fairhope Mayor Karin Wilson is in the intensive care unit. She is being treated for an infection. She posted the news on her facebook page this afternoon. An excerpt on her condition can be seen below.

I became very ill and had to be hospitalized where I remain. Tests are being run to determine the nature of my illness. The only thing we know right now is that I am fighting an infection. I hope to be out soon, but am still working while here and will continue talking with council to find ways we can move forward.

News 5’s Pat Peterson is working on the story.

 

