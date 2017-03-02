Could Concealed Carry Permits Be a Thing of the Past? Senate Committee thinks so

The controversial pistol permit bill is on its way to the full Alabama Senate after passing the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, 6-3. SB 24 would allow people to carry a concealed handgun without a government-issued permit.

If this sounds familiar to you, that’s because a similar bill passed in the senate last year before ultimately dying in the House of Representatives in May.

Several sheriffs around the state have spoken out against the bill, including Mobile County Sheriff Sam Cochran.

