Could Concealed Carry Permits Be a Thing of the Past? Senate Committee thinks so

Emily DeVoe By Published:
handgun

The controversial pistol permit bill is on its way to the full Alabama Senate after passing the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, 6-3. SB 24 would allow people to carry a concealed handgun without a government-issued permit.

If this sounds familiar to you, that’s because a similar bill passed in the senate last year before ultimately dying in the House of Representatives in May.

Several sheriffs around the state have spoken out against the bill, including Mobile County Sheriff Sam Cochran.

News 5’s Emily DeVoe will have more tonight on WKRG.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s