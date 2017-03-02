Chlorine Spill At McIntosh Chemical Plant Troubles Residents

On February 15th, a large amount of Chlorine spilled from a chemical plant in McIntosh, Alabama.

The plant belongs to the Olin Corporation and produces chlorine, caustic soda and sodium hypochlorite as well as blends and stores hydrazide compounds at the site.

The site is surrounded by the Tombigbee River to the east and residential and commercial properties to the west. The residents surrounding the plant are worried about what effect the chlorine spill is having on them.

According to the Olin Corporation, their alarms sounded on the night of February 15th but their call notification system malfunctioned, leaving those who live in the community at a loss as to what was going on. In a press release, the Olin Corporation stated that no employees or members of the community were harmed.

However, the members of the River Road community tell a different story. This particular community backs right up to the fence of the Olin Corporation's McIntosh plant. The environment in the area has begun to deteriorate. What should be healthy, green pine trees have brown, discolored needles. According to the Olin Corporation, this is caused by the chlorine in the air but they say the trees will eventually recover.

Community members say the Olin Corporation has not contacted them with details of the spill or advised what health effects if any, may occur.

“One of the main concerns is that people in the community have had pneumonia-like symptoms and if you look directly across the street– the day after that the chlorine spill got out those trees started dying. So, you can imagine what it’s doing to us in the community and to our bodies,” Lucille Kimble-Foster said.

The Olin Corporation says their notification system has been fixed and an investigation is underway on the Chlorine leak.

Community members say that Olin has not relayed any of this information to them. Lucille Kimble-Foster says she would like to see more communication between the community and the corporation, especially when it comes to chemicals in the air they breathe