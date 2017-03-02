Chickasaw Police Search for Missing Teenager

Dalton Mizelle has been missing from his home in Chickasaw since early February 2017.
The Chickasaw Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 19-year-old that has been missing for over two weeks.

Dalton Eric Mizelle was last seen Saturday, Feb. 11 getting into a pickup truck at his residence in Chickasaw.

The pickup truck was described as small and black, but the make and model are unknown.

According to police, Mizelle is 5 foot 10 inches tall and about 160 pounds. He has brown eyes, brown hair and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and blue jeans.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, please call Chickasaw Police at 251-452-6455. Callers may remain anonymous.

Dalton’s family has also created a Facebook page called, “WHERE is Dalton Mizelle?” and are asking anyone to share their page.

 

 

