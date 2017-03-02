Chickasaw Police Search for Missing Teenager

The Chickasaw Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 19-year-old that has been missing for over two weeks.

Dalton Eric Mizelle was last seen Saturday, Feb. 11 getting into a pickup truck at his residence in Chickasaw.

The pickup truck was described as small and black, but the make and model are unknown.

According to police, Mizelle is 5 foot 10 inches tall and about 160 pounds. He has brown eyes, brown hair and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and blue jeans.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, please call Chickasaw Police at 251-452-6455. Callers may remain anonymous.

Dalton’s family has also created a Facebook page called, “WHERE is Dalton Mizelle?” and are asking anyone to share their page.