Car Smashes Into Saraland Goodwill Store, Injures Pedestrian

Allen Carter By Published: Updated:
img_8596

For the third straight day on the Gulf Coast, an accident happened involving an elderly driver losing control.

This time it happened in Saraland where a woman drove her car into the front of the Goodwill Building on Highway 43.

Another customer walking outside the store was also injured and had to be taken to the hospital. The extent of her injuries wasn’t released.

According to police, the elderly driver hit the accelerator instead of the brake.

No one inside the store was hurt.

Police say there are no charges expected against the driver.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s