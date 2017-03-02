Car Smashes Into Saraland Goodwill Store, Injures Pedestrian

For the third straight day on the Gulf Coast, an accident happened involving an elderly driver losing control.

This time it happened in Saraland where a woman drove her car into the front of the Goodwill Building on Highway 43.

Another customer walking outside the store was also injured and had to be taken to the hospital. The extent of her injuries wasn’t released.

According to police, the elderly driver hit the accelerator instead of the brake.

No one inside the store was hurt.

Police say there are no charges expected against the driver.