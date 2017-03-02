Bikers Raising Donations for Saraland Officer Who was Shot

Bikers will be raising money for Saraland Police Officer Jackie Tucker this Saturday.

Tucker’s condition continues to improve after being shot in the head while responding to a call in December 2016. The shooting happened on Martha Allyen Drive in Saraland on Dec. 15, 2016. She and her partner were responding to a domestic situation when the suspect, Matthew Blake Richardson, opened fire and hit Officer Tucker. The suspect, Richardson, shot and killed himself.

A motorcycle drive called “Bikes, Blues and BBQ” will be the latest fundraiser to help officer Tucker. It’s planned for Saturday March 4th at Club Elegance from noon until 5 p.m.. That’s located at 208 N Lafayette Street in Mobile. Bikers will be passing their helmets to collect donations.