Bikers Raising Donations for Saraland Officer Who was Shot

Chris Best Published:
Jackie Tucker

Bikers will be raising money for Saraland Police Officer Jackie Tucker this Saturday.

Tucker’s condition continues to improve after being shot in the head while responding to a call in December 2016. The shooting happened on Martha Allyen Drive in Saraland on Dec. 15, 2016. She and her partner were responding to a domestic situation when the suspect, Matthew Blake Richardson, opened fire and hit Officer Tucker. The suspect, Richardson, shot and killed himself.

A motorcycle drive called “Bikes, Blues and BBQ” will be the latest fundraiser to help officer Tucker. It’s planned for Saturday March 4th at Club Elegance from noon until 5 p.m.. That’s located at 208 N Lafayette Street in Mobile. Bikers will be passing their helmets to collect donations.

helment_drive_saraland_1

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s